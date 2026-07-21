Hong Kong Airlines has teamed up with the Hong Kong Tourism Board and Ocean Park Hong Kong to launch the "Ocean Park Twin Panda Birthday Package," a travel product designed to celebrate the second birthday of Ocean Park's twin giant pandas, Zaza and Dede.

Sold through Nol Universe, the package departs Aug. 17 and runs four days and two nights. Hong Kong Airlines will deploy its Ocean Park "Panda Friends" livery aircraft on flight HX629, departing Incheon at 2:35 p.m. and arriving in Hong Kong at 5:50 p.m. the same day.

Package travelers receive early entry to Ocean Park ahead of general visitors, along with a special viewing program to meet the twin pandas. The itinerary also covers major Hong Kong Island attractions including Soho, Stanley and Victoria Peak. The product is structured as a semi-package, reducing out-of-pocket costs for shopping, optional tours and gratuities.

The four-day, two-night package — covering the panda livery flight, hotel accommodation, Ocean Park early entry and the special viewing program — starts at 599,000 won ($404) per person and is available through Nol Universe. Prices, discounts and remaining seats are subject to change depending on when the booking is made.

"We designed the trip so that the special journey begins the moment you board the Panda Friends aircraft at the airport," a Hong Kong Airlines official said. "We hope travelers will create unforgettable memories in Hong Kong with us during this special occasion — the twin pandas' second birthday."

Founded in 2006, Hong Kong Airlines is a full-service carrier operating mainly Airbus aircraft to major cities across Asia, Australia and North America. It currently serves the Incheon–Hong Kong route as well as connecting flights to Sydney, Melbourne, Vancouver and Denpasar.