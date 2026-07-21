LG Display said it will lead the expansion of the OLED display market by leveraging tandem OLED technology, which offers low power consumption and high efficiency suited to the AI era.

Choi Young-seok, LG Display's chief technology officer and executive vice president, delivered a keynote address Tuesday at the Display Business Forum held at COEX in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, speaking on the theme "Tandem OLED: The Core Architecture Driving OLED Business Expansion and Growth in the AI Era."

"Power consumption increases significantly during AI computation, making energy efficiency increasingly important," Choi said. "A great deal of power is consumed to run on-device AI on smartphones and laptops, and reducing the power used by displays is the core of display competitiveness in the AI era."

He went on to say that tandem OLED is the answer. Tandem OLED stacks two or more organic light-emitting layers in series, and its key advantage is that it operates at lower current than conventional single-stack panels, dramatically slowing performance degradation. This more than doubles the lifespan while cutting power consumption by more than 30 percent.

"Compared with a single-stack OLED, tandem OLED improves power efficiency by about 40 percent, which can significantly extend battery life," Choi said.

LG Display currently applies tandem OLED technology across its TV, IT and automotive product lines and is accelerating efforts to bring the technology to additional product categories.

"LG Display will build a full tandem OLED lineup spanning large to small and medium sizes, meeting the demands of the AI low-power efficiency era and leading global competitiveness," Choi said.

Since launching mass production of its first W(hite) OLED TV in 2013, LG Display has continuously advanced the technology to its current fourth-generation primary RGB tandem and leads the market in automotive and IT device displays. The company is expanding its market share on the strength of tandem OLED's long lifespan and low power consumption.

The technology's position is being further cemented by the accelerating electrification of vehicles and the expansion of premium IT lineups.

Meanwhile, LG Display will set up an exhibition space at "K-Display 2026," running Wednesday through Friday at COEX in Seoul, showcasing a full OLED lineup covering TV, IT, mobile and automotive applications. Visitors will also be able to see tandem OLED products featuring the company's advanced technologies.