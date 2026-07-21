The Cultural Heritage Administration hosted a dinner with delegations from around the world on the occasion of the 48th UNESCO World Heritage Committee session, reaffirming shared values and building trust around the world heritage cause.

The agency held a "Welcome Dinner for State Parties" on Monday at Nurimaru APEC House in Busan, inviting participants in the 48th UNESCO World Heritage Committee session, representatives of World Heritage Convention state parties, and UNESCO officials.

The dinner, organized to strengthen friendship and cooperation among convention member states in the spirit of the World Heritage Convention, drew 142 representatives from 73 countries along with other distinguished guests.

The evening opened with remarks by Cultural Heritage Administration chief Heo Min, a welcoming address by Busan Deputy Mayor for Administrative Affairs Kim Gyeong-deok, and a toast by UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture Nayef Al-Fayez, before proceeding as a standing reception.

A special performance reinterpreting Korean traditional music and world music also took place. The program opened with a 25-string gayageum solo of "Arirang" and went on to feature Korean folk songs, folk melodies from various countries, a Beatles medley, Disney film scores and "Holo Arirang" — spanning Eastern and Western musical traditions. Performers included traditional musicians who have completed training in nationally designated intangible heritage, as well as string players, together expressing the diversity and harmony of world heritage. After the performance, attendees exchanged views on the future of the World Heritage Convention and international cooperation.

The venue, Nurimaru APEC House, is an international conference facility in Busan where the APEC Leaders' Summit was held in 2005. Its location beside the sea and Dongbaekseom Island added a further layer of diplomatic significance to the evening.

The Cultural Heritage Administration plans to continue supporting the committee session through its remaining days, helping officials from around the world who have gathered in Korea to explore new opportunities for cooperation in the heritage field, grounded in trust and solidarity.

"It is deeply meaningful to welcome delegations from around the world to Busan on the occasion of the World Heritage Committee session, being held in Korea for the first time," Heo said. "I hope tonight's dinner has been a meaningful occasion for building mutual understanding and trust, grounded in the shared human value of world heritage. Korea will continue to play a responsible role in advancing the World Heritage Convention and expanding international cooperation."