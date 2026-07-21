The Donald Trump administration is moving to significantly tighten regulations on weapons production supply chains. It will make it harder for defense contractors to obtain waivers to source materials from non-allied countries, and will require companies to systematically identify suppliers at every tier of the supply chain. The measures are seen as part of a broader push to reduce dependence on foreign supply chains in weapons production — and as a direct shot at China, which is locked in fierce competition with the United States over critical minerals.

President Trump signed an executive order Monday at the White House titled "Securing America's Defense Supply Chain and Ensuring Domestic Sourcing of Critical Minerals." Under the order, starting in January, it will become significantly harder for contractors to obtain waivers to procure sensitive weapons materials from non-allied countries such as China, Russia, North Korea and Iran. The administration aims to exert maximum control over the sourcing of weapons materials from those countries.

Because weapons production supply chains span multiple tiers, companies applying for a waiver must now identify and explain every supplier involved at each stage. When sourcing weapons materials from China, contractors must also demonstrate that they made sufficient efforts to secure American-made alternatives. Simply arguing that China offers cheap and convenient sourcing — as was acceptable in the past — will no longer suffice. The order makes clear that building a domestic supply chain is the top priority, and that sourcing from non-allied countries will only be permitted as a last resort. Contractors found to have concealed supply chain information could have their contracts terminated.

The executive order also directs the secretary of defense to establish regulations enabling the systematic mapping of critical supply chains — from raw materials to finished products — for national security procurement items designated by the Defense Ministry. The order also includes a provision requiring contractors that rely on materials or components from untrusted foreign suppliers to quickly find compliant alternatives.

White House trade and manufacturing adviser Peter Navarro, speaking on a phone briefing ahead of the signing, said the order "is not aimed at China — it's aimed at dependence on other countries," but added that "as China increasingly and boldly weaponizes supply chains, we must take steps to address our vulnerabilities."

He added that "the goal of the Trump administration is to build a strong and resilient domestic supply chain," and that "we will work with our allies as much as possible."

Despite Navarro's public denial, the order is widely interpreted as a response to China's growing competitive edge, particularly in critical minerals. The underlying intent is to strengthen the independent capabilities of the United States and its allies to catch up with China, which holds a commanding lead in critical mineral processing.

Analysts also see the order as an effort to reduce reliance on China as American defense contractors race to ramp up production to meet demand that surged following the war with Iran.

On the critical mineral germanium, Navarro said the United States will have domestic refining capacity equivalent to three times its own demand by the end of this year. "Over time, we will be able to supply germanium to Japan, Europe, South Korea and others facing China's weaponization of critical minerals," he said.