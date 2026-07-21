Hyosung said Tuesday it delivered 300 sets of samgyetang (ginseng chicken soup) and sambokjuk (a traditional summer porridge) to veterans of national merit on Jungbok, the second of the three hottest days in the Korean lunar calendar.

Since 2016, Hyosung has twice a year provided veterans with seasonal goods. This summer, the company prepared individually packaged samgyetang and sambokjuk for elderly veterans prone to fatigue in the heat. Last winter, it delivered sets of red bean porridge and nutritional porridge timed to the winter solstice.

Hyosung also continues a range of corporate social responsibility activities for those who have served the country, including sponsoring residential environment improvement projects for combat veterans, supporting similar housing projects for descendants of independence movement figures living in Uzbekistan, and funding outings for veterans and their families.