Namkwang Engineering & Construction and Kukdong Construction have secured their first redevelopment project since rebranding their housing line as "Housestory" ahead of the companies' 80th anniversaries. The two firms won the construction contract for the Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH)-backed street housingredevelopment project at Dong-A Apartment in Incheon, marking the formal debut of their new product strategy.

The Namkwang Engineering & Construction–Kukdong Construction consortium was named the final contractor for the LH-backed street housing redevelopment project at Dong-A Apartment in Michuhol-gu, Incheon, redevelopment industry sources said Tuesday.

The Dong-A Apartment LH-backed street housing redevelopment association voted on the contractor selection at a special general meeting held Friday. Of the 520 association members, 360 cast ballots. The consortium received 326 votes in favor — a 90.5 percent approval rate among participating members — with 11 votes against and 23 abstentions or invalid ballots.

The Dong-A Apartment project is set to be the first to feature "The K House," a residential platform the two companies recently unveiled. Unlike conventional competition focused on premium finishing materials, The K House accounts for residents' lifestyles after move-in. It combines flexible layouts that allow spaces to be reconfigured as family compositions change with a lifestyle service that lets residents use or swap out home appliances, furniture and everyday goods as needed.

The project site is in Yonghyeon-dong, Michuhol-gu, Incheon. Upon completion, it will comprise six buildings — each with five below-ground floors and 39 above-ground floors — for a total of 994 residential units.

Namkwang Engineering & Construction and Kukdong Construction kept their product strategy at the center of the bidding process. Senior executives visited the project site in person to assess its location and conditions and gather feedback from association members, while incorporating the Housestory brand and The K House into their proposal to differentiate themselves from competing bids.

"We achieved our first redevelopment project win since the Housestory brand renewal and the launch of our residential platform The K House," a Kukdong Construction official said. "We plan to continue expanding our redevelopment project wins in the Greater Seoul area, backed by product competitiveness centered on actual residents."

Meanwhile, Kukdong Construction earlier this year secured the construction contract for a small-scale reconstruction project at Kukdong Gangbyeon in Dongjak-gu, Seoul.