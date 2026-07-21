The Korea Golf Association (KGA) will hold the 14th Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Cup National Lifestyle Golf Tournament on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at the tournament course of Gunsan Country Club in North Jeolla Province.

The KGA is accepting applications through Aug. 7 via its official website and provincial golf associations. The top three male and female stroke-play finishers will receive support to compete in an international lifestyle sports event in Japan next year. The tournament is open to anyone 19 or older (born in 2007 or later) registered under the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee's lifestyle sports program or the KGA's handicap program (H.I.GOLF).

The tournament is divided into men's and women's stroke-play and handicap divisions. The stroke divisions determine winners through stroke play, while the handicap divisions are split into Group A (handicap below 12.0) and Group B (handicap 12.0 and above). Play follows a 36-hole shotgun format, with tee times on the afternoon of Aug. 31 and the morning of Sept. 1.

Awards will be presented to the top three finishers in the men's and women's stroke divisions and in each group of the men's and women's handicap divisions. The KGA will sponsor the six players — three men and three women — who finish in the top three of their respective stroke divisions to participate in the World Masters Games, an international lifestyle sports festival running May 24–28, 2027, across seven golf courses in the Kansai region, including Tokushima Country Club. The support covers a per-person entry fee of 44,000 yen ($271); airfare, accommodation and other travel expenses are not included.