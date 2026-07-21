Ulsan Technopark is accepting applications through Friday for its 2026 foundational industry specialized complex support project, having secured 143 million won ($96,300) to help local foundational industry firms advance their technology.

Ulsan Technopark plans to select nine companies and provide up to 30 million won per company in project funding through two tracks: a "package support" program tailored to each company's needs, and an "equipment-based technical support" program that draws on Ulsan Technopark's own infrastructure.

Under the package support track, applicants may freely combine programs from three areas — prototype development, customized technology consulting, and testing, analysis, certification and intellectual property acquisition — based on their own requirements. The equipment-based technical support track gives companies full, free access to Ulsan Technopark's advanced manufacturing and analysis equipment, including 3D printers and industrial computed tomography scanners.

To be eligible, a company must be a small or medium-sized enterprise with at least one of the following in Ulsan's Maegok Industrial Complex in Buk-gu — a headquarters, factory or research institute — and must be a member of the Ulsan Mold Industry Cooperative eligible to receive a "foundational industry company certificate" from the National Foundational Industries Promotion Center. Further details are available on the Ulsan Technopark website under the public notices section.