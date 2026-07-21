The Ministry of Employment and Labor has extended the designation of Ulsan's Nam-gu — home to a major petrochemical complex — as a "preemptive employment crisis zone" for six months. Support programs aimed at stabilizing employment for petrochemical industry workers and companies in the district will continue through Jan. 11 next year.

The preemptive employment crisis zone regime proactively designates areas at risk of a sharp deterioration in employment conditions, offering preferential terms on employment retention subsidies, vocational skills development programs and livelihood stabilization loans.

With the government's extension secured, Ulsan has obtained 4 billion won ($2.69 million) in national funding to expand its ongoing Beotim-eum Project, tightening the employment safety net for the petrochemical industry.

Job seekers, the unemployed, and those changing or leaving jobs will receive an employment incentive of 2 million won per person. Current petrochemical workers will receive a 500,000-won employment stability allowance per person to discourage attrition and support job retention. The program will also expand its coverage to include freight transport workers connected to the petrochemical sector.

"The extended designation of Nam-gu as a preemptive employment crisis zone will help stabilize employment for petrochemical industry workers, ease their job insecurity and inject vitality into the local economy," a city official said.