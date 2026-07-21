Daegu Mayor Choo Kyung-ho recently visited the Ministry of Planning and Budget, meeting newly appointed Vice Minister Jo Yong-beom and a series of project reviewers and division chiefs to make the case for the city's key national funding priorities and request their inclusion in next year's government budget, the city announced Tuesday.

The visit on Monday followed a round of calls to major central government ministries on July 13, where Choo outlined the policy rationale for the city's priority projects. Monday's stop at the Ministry of Planning and Budget — the final gateway in the government budget review process — marked a direct push to secure commitments.

During the meetings, Choo focused on the need for major infrastructure projects supporting national security and balanced regional development, including the Daegu-North Gyeongsang integrated airport, the Daegu-North Gyeongsang metropolitan railway, the Dalbit Railway and the Muju-Daegu expressway.

He also called for budget support for future industry initiatives — among them a verification system for AI software in next-generation mobility and a program to develop and demonstrate domestically produced AI semiconductors linked to the robotics industry — as well as projects aimed at improving public safety and quality of life, including a national musical complex and additional reserve rolling stock for the Daegu metropolitan railway network.

"Until the government budget proposal is finalized, I will personally visit the Ministry of Planning and Budget, other central ministries and the National Assembly to explain Daegu's key projects as many times as possible and meet as many people as I can to make our case," Choo said.