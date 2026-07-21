Golfzon Co. announced Tuesday that it will live-stream the "Renoma Pro vs. Amateur" event featuring KLPGA professional No Seung-hee on its YouTube channel on Thursday.

The event was designed to give golf fans the unique experience of playing a round alongside a top-tour professional through a screen golf simulator. Golfzon and Renoma Golf — the luxury sportswear golf brand of Hansung F&I — jointly organized the event, with No, a three-time KLPGA winner and member of Team Renoma, set to participate.

The competition will be played in Golfzon's network play mode as an 18-hole stroke play format, with Golfzon County Seonsan as the course. Members wishing to take part can log in at any Golfzon store nationwide, search for the room named "Renoma Golf Pro vs. Amateur" and join the round. Up to 2,000 participants may enter.

Amateur participants will play alongside No in network play mode, with prizes — including Renoma golf equipment and apparel — awarded based on final scores and a draw. Live viewers on YouTube can also win prizes, including a signed cap from No, through events such as leaving a supportive comment on the event teaser, posting real-time comments during the broadcast and answering live quiz questions correctly.

"We are delighted to present this Pro vs. Amateur event with Renoma Golf, offering golf fans a truly special experience," said Son Jang-sun, head of Golfzon's new business division. "We will continue working to deliver enriching entertainment through diverse corporate partnerships — including events where fans can interact with professionals they would not normally get to meet — and through a wide range of golf content."