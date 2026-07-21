Dong-A Otsuka announced Tuesday that it has signed girl group RESCENE as the new brand ambassador for Narangd Cider, its zero-calorie cider brand.

Narangd Cider launched in 2010 as one of South Korea's first zero-calorie cider brands. The company said it chose RESCENE because the group's image — built on connecting with the public through substance over spectacle — aligns with the brand's core values.

"The biggest reason for selecting them as our model is that they have built their own competitive edge on the basis of authenticity," said Jang Gyeong-jin, brand manager for Narangd Cider. "We expect RESCENE's bright and easygoing image to harmonize with Narangd Cider's brand identity, broadening common ground with consumers."