The North Gyeongsang Provincial Office of Education said Tuesday it has completed first- and second-quarter disbursements of classroom operating funds for after-school programs at public and private kindergartens across the province, as part of efforts to improve program quality and parent satisfaction.

The funding is part of a project carried out in line with the Ministry of Education's Third Basic Plan for Early Childhood Education Development and its plan to integrate the previously separate childcare and early education systems.

The provincial education office has been working to improve equity in support between kindergartens and daycare centers to help the integration policy take stable root on the ground.

The after-school classroom operating funds are part of a broader policy aimed at building a foundation for providing equal education and care services to all young children regardless of institution type.

The total budget disbursed this round amounts to 900 million won ($606,000).

The funds were distributed through local education support offices to more than 1,500 after-school program classes at public and private kindergartens across the province.

Each class receives 100,000 won per month, which goes toward running specialized after-school programs, providing snacks and purchasing learning materials — all aimed at raising the quality of education and care for young children.

"We will continue to work actively to narrow the gaps between institutions and create an environment where all young children can receive quality education and care without discrimination, so that the childcare integration policy can take successful root in the field," North Gyeongsang education superintendent Im Jong-sik said.