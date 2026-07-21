Actor Jeon Seong-ae, 70, sustained a serious head injury after slipping in a bathroom, her daughter revealed Monday.

Mija, a broadcaster and Jeon's daughter, wrote on her social media account that her mother slipped backward while washing her hair in the early hours of Monday and struck her head on the sink. "She fell to the bathroom floor and couldn't get up," Mija wrote.

Mija called emergency services and rushed her mother to the hospital. "Fortunately, the CT scan showed her head is fine internally, but there's a lump the size of a fist," she added.

"It was a night of so many tears and so much shock. All the times I had fallen short as a daughter flashed before my eyes," Mija wrote, adding her thanks to the paramedics and emergency room staff.

Jeon is the wife of actor Jang Gwang and the mother-in-law of comedian Kim Tae-hyeon.