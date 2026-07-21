Jeongdo Co. (co-CEOs Lee Sang-il,Lee Sang-cheon andLee Woo-hyung) has signed on as an official sponsor of KLPGA Tour player Kim Jae-hee, aiming to raise the profile of the mechanical equipment industry and strengthen its brand value through sports marketing.

The company announced Tuesday that it signed a formal sponsorship agreement with Kim at Lotte Hotel in Jamsil, Seoul, on Wednesday, July 15, pledging to support her tour activities. Both sides said they intend to build a lasting partnership through the agreement.

Founded in 1989, Jeongdo Co. is a mechanical equipment specialist that has earned recognition for its technical expertise and construction capabilities across a range of domestic and international projects, including mechanical and electrical works, architectural and civil engineering, and eco-friendly plant construction. The company said it views the sponsorship as more than a marketing exercise — it plans to use the partnership to build a positive image for the mechanical equipment industry and raise its public profile.

Kim is regarded as one of the leading players on the KLPGA Tour, having won the 2024 KLPGA Hana Financial Group Singapore Women's Open and consistently demonstrated stable, competitive play.

"Kim Jae-hee is a player who always gives her best and never stops pushing herself," CEO Lee Woo-hyung said. "We look forward to working with her on a wide range of activities and will do our utmost to enhance the brand value of both our company and the mechanical equipment industry," he added.

"I am grateful to Vice Chairman Lee Sang-cheon and CEO Lee Woo-hyung for believing in my potential and offering their support," Kim said. "With such a dependable sponsor behind me, I will repay their trust with more mature play and strong results."