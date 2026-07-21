Lionel Messi, the 39-year-old captain of Argentina's national team, opened up about his emotions just one day after his side fell 1-0 to Spain in the 2026 North and Central America World Cup final.

"The pain is too great, and I think it will take a long time for this wound to heal," Messi wrote on Instagram on Monday (local time).

Argentina's defeat dashed the team's hopes of winning the World Cup in two consecutive tournaments. "Right now it may be hard to properly appreciate what we have achieved, but our national team reached two consecutive World Cup finals," Messi said.

He added: "The matches where we gave everything and turned things around, the matches that will live in our memories forever, and the support of an entire nation — combined with the hard work and effort of this squad — have once again placed us among the best in the world."

Argentina produced a series of comeback victories throughout the tournament, eliminating Cabo Verde in the round of 32, Egypt in the round of 16, Switzerland in the quarterfinals and England in the semifinals, before ultimately falling short of the title.

Messi also expressed gratitude to supporters. "I sincerely thank everyone who sent warm greetings and messages," he wrote. "We were once again united as a nation, sharing an immense pride in being Argentine and standing together."

He also extended congratulations to the winners, saying he wanted to "congratulate Spain on their title."

Messi, the record holder for most World Cup appearances, played in all eight of Argentina's matches at the tournament, scoring eight goals and adding four assists. His all-time World Cup record now stands at 34 matches, 21 goals and 12 assists.