A Korean agricultural technology support program in Uganda has significantly boosted local farm productivity and incomes, the Rural Development Administration said Tuesday. The spread of aromatic rice cultivation techniques more than doubled harvests and raised farm household income by 132 percent. In an orange demonstration village program, productivity rose 186 percent and farm income climbed 309 percent, with officials crediting Korean agricultural technology for helping lay the groundwork for self-reliant farming in rural Africa.

The KOPIA Uganda Center has been developing and disseminating locally tailored agricultural technologies since its establishment in 2013 in partnership with Uganda's National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO), according to the Rural Development Administration's "Green Magazine" published Tuesday. The center has carried out 14 cooperative projects, dispatched 22 agricultural experts and trained 8,666 local farmers. It has also published 29 farming education manuals.

KOPIA — the Korea Program on International Agriculture — is an international cooperation initiative run by the Rural Development Administration that spreads Korean agricultural technology to developing countries and develops locally adapted techniques.

The center's most notable achievement is its aromatic rice program. The center cultivated aromatic rice varieties that command higher market prices than ordinary rice and introduced Korean-style manual transplanting and cooperative farming methods. After building a seed production and technology-sharing system, participating farm households saw their rice harvests more than double and their incomes rise 132 percent.

In the Teso region of northeastern Uganda — a major orange-growing area — the center launched an orange demonstration village program to address recurring droughts and pest damage. Field surveys identified orange spot disease as a key cause of yield losses, prompting the rollout of control techniques. The center also introduced a "one tree, one reservoir" system for efficient rainwater storage.

The results were measurable. Orange productivity across 140 demonstration village households rose 186 percent, from 5.9 metric tons per hectare to 17 metric tons, while farm income climbed 309 percent, from $773 to $3,162. The program's impact is spreading beyond the demonstration villages to some 12,000 farm households across the Teso region, and cultivation technique training has been provided to about 1,500 local farmers. The Rural Development Administration said its focus goes beyond simple technology transfer — it aims to build a self-sustaining agricultural base in which farmers can produce their own seeds and spread cultivation techniques independently.

The Rural Development Administration cited Uganda as a standout success story for the KOPIA program. Officials said the results were driven not only by technology dissemination but also by farmer-centered organizing that instilled a culture of self-reliance, diligence and cooperation. Name plates were attached to individual farm plots to strengthen accountability, and annual productivity assessments were used to award incentives to top-performing households and villages, encouraging voluntary participation and healthy competition. Farmers' Day events incorporated Korean cooperative traditions such as tug-of-war and three-legged races to build community spirit.

Wi Chi-do, an agricultural researcher in the Rural Development Administration's Overseas Agricultural Technology Division, said the bottom-up, community-driven approach that proved effective in Uganda would be expanded to other African developing countries where government capacity is relatively limited. "Uganda is regarded as the best example of putting into practice the saemaul spirit of self-reliance, diligence and cooperation," he said.

"Frequent agricultural technology training, productivity assessments, and incentives at the household and village level have driven voluntary participation by farmers," Wi added. "We will continue linking locally appropriate technology development with education to expand a sustainable agricultural foundation."