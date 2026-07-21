Samsung Electronics announced Tuesday it won the Energy Grand Prize at the 29th Annual Energy Winner Awards, an event organized by the Consumer Citizens' Association and sponsored by the Ministry of Climate, Environment and Energy and the Korea Energy Agency. The win marks the company's eighth consecutive grand prize.

This year's Energy Grand Prize went to Samsung's Bespoke AI WindFree Combo Gallery Pro air conditioner. The award recognizes the single most outstanding product among high-efficiency offerings that excel in energy savings. The Bespoke AI WindFree Combo Gallery Pro also received a ministerial commendation from the Ministry of Climate, Environment and Energy.

Samsung also took the Energy Technology Award — given to products with superior energy-efficiency technology — with its Infinite Line hood-integrated induction cooktop, bringing its total to 10 category wins at this year's ceremony.

The Bespoke AI WindFree Combo Gallery Pro uses AI technology and advanced sensors to analyze the usage environment and optimize energy consumption.

Its signature "Absence Power Saving" feature relies on a built-in motion radar to detect whether users are active or away. If no movement is detected for a set period, the unit reduces cooling output or shuts off entirely, cutting energy use by up to 42 percent.

Also featured is the "Comfortable Dehumidification" function, which Samsung introduced last year. It uses a humidity sensor to precisely control refrigerant flow, cooling the heat exchanger only as much as necessary — reducing energy consumption by up to 30 percent compared with conventional dehumidification modes. The function also maintains a more uniform indoor temperature while minimizing unnecessary cold air generation.

The Infinite Line hood-integrated induction cooktop, which won the Energy Technology Award, achieves a top energy-efficiency rating of 1 despite delivering up to 7,400 watts of power when all burners are used simultaneously.

The product features a hood built into the center of the induction cooktop, effectively removing smoke and odors produced during cooking.

Samsung won seven Energy Winner Awards for home appliances incorporating heat pump and AI-based energy-saving technology. The winning products include the EHS Heat Pump Boiler — making its domestic market debut this year — along with the Bespoke AI Combo washer-dryer, the Bespoke AI Hybrid refrigerator, the AI WindFree Combo Pro wall-mounted air conditioner, the Infinite AI induction cooktop, the Bespoke AI Jet Lite cordless stick vacuum cleaner and the Galaxy Book6 Pro.

Moon Jong-seung, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics' DA Division, said the company had "again proven its technological competitiveness in high-efficiency home appliances by winning the Energy Grand Prize for eight consecutive years since 2019," adding that Samsung would "continue to advance differentiated energy technology and deliver innovative energy solutions."