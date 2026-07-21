Japan's major mixed martial arts organization Rizin Fighting Federation and the US-based Professional Fighters League announced Tuesday a joint-promotion title fight.

The main event of Super Rizin 5, scheduled for Sept. 10 at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka, Japan, will pit current Rizin featherweight champion Razalbek Shaidullayev (25, Kyrgyzstan) against former Bellator MMA featherweight champion AJ McKee (31, United States).

Both the Rizin featherweight title and the vacant PFL featherweight championship belt will be on the line. The bout will be contested under Rizin MMA rules at a contract weight of 66.0 kg (145.5 pounds) over three five-minute rounds.

Rizin previously co-promoted events with Bellator MMA. Bellator was subsequently acquired by PFL and ultimately dissolved.

Shaidullayev is riding a seven-fight winning streak inside Rizin and carries an overall record of 19 wins and no losses, with all 19 victories coming by finish — seven by knockout and 12 by submission. He combines exceptional wrestling with strength, explosiveness and endurance.

On Dec. 31 last year, he dismantled Japanese MMA icon Asakura Mikuru from the opening bell — throwing and pounding him at will before stopping him by TKO at 2 minutes 54 seconds of the first round. Asakura's trainer, Maeda Akira, praised Shaidullayev effusively, saying, "I think he would become champion in an instant even if he went to the UFC in the US, not just in Japan," and adding, "There aren't many fighters at that level even in the UFC."

Before joining Rizin, he defeated Yang Ji-yong by rear-naked choke at South Korea's Road FC.

McKee has compiled a record of 25 wins and two losses fighting exclusively in Bellator and PFL. While not in the same class as Shaidullayev, he boasts a solid finish rate of 56 percent, and both of his losses came by decision, underscoring his durability.

In the co-main event, Asakura Mikuru — who lost to Shaidullayev — will face Japanese legend Aoki Shinya, who has 61 professional bouts to his name, at a contract weight of 71 kg over three five-minute rounds. The fight marks Asakura's comeback.

Rizin CEO Sakakibara Nobuyuki said he was "very pleased to join forces with PFL for a monumental project that will go down in the history of combat sports worldwide."

"Rizin and PFL differ in their rules, operations and approach to presenting combat sports," he added. "But by embracing those differences and coming together, we have opened the door to an entirely new world. I am convinced this collaboration is a historic and innovative step forward. We will pour everything we have into this, with the utmost respect for each other."

PFL CEO John Martin said that upon taking the role he had set a goal of bringing the best fighters together to deliver the bouts fans want to see. "I am very excited that this special partnership allows me to keep that promise," he said. "We will give MMA fans a completely new and special experience."

Martin added a personal note, saying the event would be a special experience for him as a fan as well. "I look forward to watching 'The Mercenary' AJ McKee bring two titles back to PFL from right beside the cage," he said.