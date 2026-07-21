South Korean researchers have successfully developed a domestic version of a key component for mid-air hologram displays — a part that had long been supplied exclusively by Japanese companies — and demonstrated a touchless interface that allows users to interact directly with images floating in the air.

The Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) announced it had developed the core component for "hovering hologram" technology using its own proprietary methods, enabling users to manipulate mid-air images with their fingers.

Hovering hologram technology uses a special mirror-reflector sheet to project light from a display into open space, creating the appearance of a floating image without glasses or a screen. When combined with a spatial touch sensor, the system allows direct finger-based interaction, making it a closely watched candidate for next-generation touchless user interfaces.

Until now, the mirror-reflector sheet — the critical component at the heart of hovering hologram systems — had been supplied exclusively worldwide by Japanese firms relying on precision microfabrication technology.

ETRI researchers developed a proprietary fabrication process using polymer materials along with photolithography and imprinting techniques to produce a high-resolution mirror-reflector sheet.

Using that homegrown technology, the team fabricated a 10-centimeter-by-10-centimeter mirror-reflector sheet and built a prototype capable of projecting holographic images into the air.

The technology has potential applications across a wide range of touchless user-interface settings, including surgical wound-tracking monitors, glasses-free medical displays, contactless guidance systems in public facilities, elevator buttons and smart massage chair controls.

Demand is expected to be particularly strong in medical institutions and high-traffic public venues, where the spread of infectious diseases such as COVID-19 has driven growing interest in minimizing contact with shared touchscreens.

"The significance of this achievement lies in localizing a key hovering hologram component that we had been entirely dependent on foreign sources for," said Kim Ju-yeon, a principal researcher at ETRI. "Going forward, we will advance the integration with spatial touch sensors to bring the technology to a level where users can freely manipulate mid-air images."

The team plans to add spatial touch functionality, pursue pilot deployments at domestic public institutions and high-traffic facilities, and explore entry into global markets through exhibitions in the Middle East, the United States and other regions.