Hanul Unit 4, a pressurized water reactor with a capacity of 1 million kilowatts located in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province, has completed its 18th scheduled preventive maintenance.

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power's Hanul Nuclear Power Plant headquarters said the unit entered scheduled preventive maintenance on May 18, resumed generation on July 18 and reached 100 percent output at around 5:38 p.m. Monday.

During the maintenance period, Hanul Unit 4 completed statutory inspections required under the Nuclear Safety Act and carried out fuel replacement, equipment checks and repairs.

A Hanul headquarters official said the plant would "continue to do its utmost to improve equipment reliability and ensure safe nuclear power plant operations," adding that it would "always disclose matters related to plant operations in a transparent manner."