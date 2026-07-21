Donald Trump's pattern of intervening in sports disputes has spread from soccer to golf.

Bryson DeChambeau reportedly threatened to call Trump during a dispute over a two-stroke penalty he received while competing at The Open Championship.

DeChambeau was penalized two strokes during the second round at Royal Birkdale Golf Club on Friday after officials ruled he had improved his backswing area by pressing down long grass. His fierce protest over the ruling reportedly delayed the announcement of third-round tee times.

AFP reported Tuesday that DeChambeau "strongly protested to the rules officials over the decision and, in the process, is understood to have implied he would call President Trump."

DeChambeau, a two-time US Open champion who won the title in 2020 and 2024, regularly plays golf with Trump and maintains a close friendship with him. He also serves on the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

It has not been confirmed whether DeChambeau actually called Trump to resolve the matter. He finished tied for 14th at The Open and left without speaking to reporters.

Trump drew criticism over fairness earlier in the North and Central America World Cup when he asked FIFA to review the suspension handed to US striker Folarin Balogun.

The R&A, which organizes The Open, told BBC Sport it had not received a call from Trump and that its decisions would be the same regardless of which player was affected.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland also weighed in, saying DeChambeau had "held The Open hostage" and "begged for attention from the fans."