A joint research team from Seoul National University Bundang Hospital and Seoul National University has developed a 3D bioprinting hydrogel patch designed to promote blood vessel formation during ovarian tissue transplantation. The Ministry of Health and Welfare has named the technology among its "Top 30 Health and Medical R&D Achievements of 2026."

The Top 30 Health and Medical R&D Achievements program is run jointly by the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Korea Health Industry Development Institute to recognize domestic research with high academic, technological and practical value.

Ovarian tissue transplantation is a fertility-preservation method in which ovarian tissue is extracted and frozen before cancer treatment, then reimplanted after treatment is complete.

A key limitation of the procedure is that blood supply to the transplanted tissue is insufficient immediately after reimplantation, leaving it starved of oxygen and nutrients and putting follicles — essential for pregnancy — at risk of damage.

To address this, the research team developed a patch that attaches to the surface of the ovary, combining platelet-derived components that promote blood vessel growth with substances that help cells adhere. Using 3D printing, the team can custom-fabricate the patch to match each patient's ovarian size and shape, delivering the necessary components to the transplant site to support stable formation of new blood vessels.

The team confirmed through animal studies that the technology reduces cellular damage in ovarian tissue and effectively preserves early-stage follicles and ovarian function. The findings were published in the international journal Biomaterials, and the team has filed a domestic patent for the technology.

As cancer treatment outcomes have improved in recent years, preserving the possibility of pregnancy and childbirth has become an important concern for young female patients — one that extends beyond treatment itself.

The technology was selected as a top achievement for its high public value, recognized for laying the groundwork to reduce damage during ovarian tissue transplantation and improve the likelihood of successful fertility preservation.

"For young cancer patients, fertility preservation is directly tied to quality of life after treatment," said Lee Jeong-ryeol, the lead professor on the project. "I hope this research will improve the success rate of ovarian tissue transplantation and serve as a foundation for personalized fertility preservation treatment in the future."