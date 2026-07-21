The Gyeonggi Province Special Judicial Police Unit will conduct a two-week, region-by-region crackdown on illegal combustion facilities at industrial sites from Aug. 18 to Aug. 31, the province said Saturday.

The operation will target industrial facilities suspected of unlawful operations. The unit selected enforcement targets by cross-referencing administrative data from multiple agencies, including equipment inspection records from the Korea Energy Agency, hazardous materials storage data from the Gyeonggi Province Fire and Disaster Headquarters, waste disposal records from the Olbaro system, and air emissions facility permit data from local municipalities.

A total of 396 personnel will be deployed for the crackdown, with particular focus on businesses suspected of operating illegal combustion facilities in the industrial sector.