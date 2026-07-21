The Gyeonggi Startup Summit is "a business platform where promising startups can meet investors, large and mid-sized companies, and global partners to create new growth opportunities," said Kim Hyeon-gon, head of the Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator.

The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator is accepting applications from companies wishing to participate in the 2026 Gyeonggi Startup Summit (G-SUMMIT 2026), to be held at the Suwon Convention Center from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15. Applications are open through Aug. 13.

The recruitment drive is designed to support innovative startups seeking investment, business partnerships and global expansion.

The Gyeonggi Startup Summit is a global business platform hosted by Gyeonggi Province and organized by the accelerator. Since its inaugural edition in 2024, the event has established itself as a leading startup expo, drawing major domestic innovators such as Megazone Cloud and Furiosa AI, alongside global startups and investors.

This year, the summit will link its exhibition, investment and open-innovation programs to broaden growth opportunities for participating companies.

Applications are open to domestic and international startups in AI, semiconductors, biotech, future mobility and other innovation-driven sectors that have been in operation for up to seven years — or up to 10 years for companies in emerging industries.

The summit's flagship program, a one-on-one investment consultation session known as a meetup, connects startups with leading domestic and foreign investors including venture capital firms, accelerators and corporate venture capital funds. Companies exhibiting at the summit will receive priority access to the meetup sessions. Applications for the meetup will be accepted from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21.