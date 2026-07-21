MMA legend Cain Velasquez has predicted that Islam Makhachev will once again dominate at UFC 330.

Makhachev, the UFC welterweight champion, will make his first title defense against Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC 330 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 16 (Korean Standard Time).

Velasquez, who trained alongside Makhachev for years at American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), said the 34-year-old would keep his winning streak alive.

"I see Islam continuing to get impressive wins, just like he has been doing," Velasquez said in a recent interview with Red Corner MMA. "He is one of the best in the sport right now — a guy who has mastered every aspect of MMA."

He added that Makhachev and his teammates were receiving elite coaching under Javier Mendez. "I always talk to Javier, and Islam and the team are getting the best guidance in the best environment. Javier is someone who creates champions," Velasquez said.

Mendez is the founder and head coach of the prestigious AKA, which has produced multiple UFC champions including Velasquez, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Luke Rockhold.

Makhachev is widely regarded as having surpassed his sunbae and coach Khabib. After sweeping the lightweight division with wins over Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski and Dustin Poirier, he vacated the belt and moved up to welterweight, where he dominated then-champion Jack Della Maddalena for all five rounds at UFC 322 to become a two-division champion.

Garry has consistently built his career toward a world title shot, defeating notable opponents such as Belal Muhammad and Carlos Prates. His only career loss came in a closely contested fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Makhachev's victory over Della Maddalena extended his UFC winning streak to 16, tying Anderson Silva's record. A win over Garry at UFC 330 would give him 17 consecutive victories — the most in UFC history.