Yongin Special City announced Tuesday it has completed its 2026 small library operations evaluation.

The assessment covered 65 of the 139 small libraries in the city that volunteered to participate.

The city conducted a comprehensive review of each library's operations through written assessments and on-site inspections, then assigned final ratings.

The results showed that well-performing libraries maintained stable operations, while those that had previously fallen short also improved their overall performance, raising the general standard of small library operations across the city.

The city plans to use the evaluation results as objective baseline data to support the revitalization of small library operations, in line with Gyeonggi Province guidelines and budget scheduling.