Yongin Special City announced Tuesday it is recruiting participants for an AI digital literacy program at the information education center of the city's Agricultural Technology Center, in partnership with Gyeonggi Province's AI Digital Learning Hub initiative and Cheoin District Office.

The courses will run from Aug. 4 through Sept. 29 at the information education center on the first floor of the Agricultural Technology Center.

Three courses are available: a basic AI experience course, an introductory AI course held on Tuesdays, and an advanced AI course held on Fridays.

The program is open to middle-aged and older residents.