Andy Burnham, leader of Britain's ruling Labour Party, was officially sworn in as the country's 59th prime minister on Monday (local time). In his first address to the nation, Burnham put devolution and reindustrialization at the center of a new political and economic model he said would restore public trust in government.

Burnham was formally appointed after visiting Buckingham Palace, where King Charles III asked him to form a government and he accepted. He then delivered his inaugural address outside 10 Downing Street in London.

"This is a moment for reflection and new resolve," he said. "We must show the world that Britain can find its stability again."

"The public is fed up with politics," he added. "We have not done well enough — but we will."

Burnham is the seventh prime minister Britain has had since the Brexit referendum and the second since Labour returned to power in 2024.

He described the moment as a "circuit breaker" and called for the biggest change in 40 years. "We will build a new political and economic model," he said.

He also pledged to release a 10-year national plan before the end of the year. "I will set out a path to the Britain everyone wants — regardless of where you come from or which party you support," he said.

Burnham did not announce specific cabinet appointments or detailed policies Monday, but reaffirmed the governing priorities he had previously outlined. He identified the centralization of political power and the privatization of economic power as core problems, and said he would pursue greater devolution, stronger public control over essential goods, and reindustrialization through public procurement.

He also listed easing the cost-of-living burden, reforming education, expanding youth support, strengthening mental health policy, tackling homelessness and increasing the supply of public housing as key priorities.

Speaking to reporters after his address, Burnham said he would pursue economic measures that people could feel quickly, while taking a cautious approach to fiscal management.

Shortly after taking office, Burnham spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump — his first call with a foreign leader.

According to Downing Street, Burnham told Trump that defense and security would be his top priorities, and outlined Britain's efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The two leaders also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and the stability of global supply chains.

Burnham shared his vision of driving growth across Britain through reindustrialization and said he would like to personally show Trump around Manchester if the US president visits the United Kingdom. Politico Europe interpreted the invitation as a bid to bring Trump to the city ahead of the G20 summit, which Britain will host as chair next year and which is scheduled to be held in Manchester.

Burnham also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, with both sides agreeing to continue support for Ukraine and security cooperation.

Meanwhile, outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered a farewell address outside 10 Downing Street before traveling to Buckingham Palace to formally submit his resignation to King Charles III. "Britain is stronger and fairer than it was two years ago," he said, wishing his successor well.