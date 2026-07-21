The Korea Maritime Transportation Safety Authority (KOMSA) will hire 26 full-time employees in the second half of this year to strengthen its maritime safety management capacity ahead of directly operating public ferry routes next year.

KOMSA said Tuesday the 26 positions break down into four administrative roles, 12 inspection roles, six navigation management roles and four research and investigation roles.

The recruitment drive aims to secure personnel for KOMSA to directly operate public ferry routes in the Incheon, Daesan and Gunsan areas starting next year. The agency plans to build a safety management framework for those routes and bring on staff to help prevent maritime accidents and improve safety and service on passenger vessels.

Parental-leave replacement workers will also be hired as full-time employees, a measure designed to support work-life balance and improve working conditions for existing staff.

Applications will be accepted through the KOMSA recruitment website from Wednesday through 3 p.m. on Aug. 7. The selection process will proceed through document screening, a written examination and an interview, with final candidates set to be appointed in October.

"Through this recruitment, we will secure the personnel needed for new responsibilities including the operation of public ferry routes, while also meeting demand for parental-leave replacements," KOMSA President An Yeong-cheol said. "We look forward to applications from talented individuals with the competence and potential to help shape the future of maritime transportation safety."