Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has described the current situation of trading airstrikes with the United States as a "full-scale war."

Iran's state-run Press TV and other local media reported Monday that Pezeshkian, attending the Supreme Council of the Judiciary in Tehran, addressed what he called a "hybrid war" being waged against the Islamic Republic, saying: "The reality is that Iran is now engaged in a full-scale war. This war is not simply being fought with missiles."

Pezeshkian said the country's adversaries had concluded that military strikes alone could not force the Iranian people to surrender. "We will fight to the last to defend the nation's interests, and there is not a shadow of doubt in us on this path," he said.

He said unity and solidarity were the most urgent needs of the moment. "Our enemies do not want an independent, powerful and successful state to emerge in this region," he said. "Managing external pressure and internal challenges at the same time will not be easy."