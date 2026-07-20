The music video for "Gangnam Style" by PSY, the singer who rewrote K-pop history, has surpassed 6 billion views on YouTube — a first in K-pop history.

According to PSY's agency P NATION, the "Gangnam Style" music video crossed the 6 billion-view mark on YouTube on Friday afternoon, 14 years after its release on July 15, 2012.

"Gangnam Style" hit 5 billion views in December 2023, adding another 1 billion views in just two years and seven months — a testament to the song's enduring global power.

"Gangnam Style" was a pivotal turning point in K-pop's rise to the global mainstream, sparking a worldwide phenomenon with PSY's signature humor and the irresistibly catchy horse-dance move.

In December 2012, it became the first YouTube video ever to reach 1 billion views, and it spent seven consecutive weeks at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, reshaping the K-pop paradigm.

Reflecting on the song's impact, PSY has said in media interviews that "YouTube is a platform that completely changed the landscape of hallyu," adding that "'Gangnam Style' is the first example of successfully leveraging new media to reach the world stage."

P NATION said the milestone "is a symbolic record in K-pop history and a demonstration of the staying power of content that has consistently been loved across borders and generations."

Celebrating the milestone, PSY donned his signature outfit from the era at his "PSY Summerswag 2026" concert in Gwacheon on Sunday and marked the occasion in grand style. He told the audience he would release footage from the special performance on YouTube as a thank-you video commemorating the 6 billion views, sharing the moment with fans.