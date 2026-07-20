The Foreign Ministry Civil Servants' Union, led by chairperson Lee Ju-yeon, held a community medical volunteer event for foreign workers and marriage migrants at the Eum Center in Boeun-gun, North Chungcheong Province, on Sunday.

The event was organized to address the health needs of foreign workers who face limited access to medical facilities and struggle to use health services due to language barriers, helping reach those who fall through the cracks of the healthcare system.

Medical staff provided specialized consultations in surgery, internal medicine and obstetrics and gynecology, along with comprehensive health services tailored to each individual, including ultrasound and blood tests.

Alongside the medical volunteer work, the union donated 6 million won ($4,040) to Boeun-gun through the hometown love fund program. Continuing both medical support and donations for the second year running, the union said its aim is to build a sustainable cooperative framework with the local community rather than limit itself to one-off volunteer activities.

Members of the Boeun-gun Civil Servants' Union also took part as volunteers, assisting with patient guidance and on-site operations — adding a dimension of solidarity and cooperation between public-sector unions.

"Looking after foreign workers, who form a vital part of our rural economy, is itself a form of public diplomacy for mutual benefit," Lee said. "We will continue to provide medical support and community outreach that makes a real difference for foreign workers."