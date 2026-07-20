Gangnam-gu District Mayor Kim Hyun-ki has carried out his first Grade 5 promotion appointments since taking office.

The district office announced Monday afternoon nine Grade 5 (administrative officer) promotion nominees — eight from the general administrative track and one from the social welfare track.

Among those confirmed for promotion are Seo Ji-yeon, team leader of the planning and budget division; Han Hye-ran, team leader of the smart information division; and Jeong Mi-seon, team leader of the innovation strategy division.

Since taking office, Kim has moved through a series of personnel appointments in stages — first assigning Kim Hee-ju as chief of staff, Kim Gwang-su as policy adviser and Gong Seung-ho as general affairs division chief, then appointing Ju Myeong-ae as head of the administrative bureau and Im Gyeong-gu as head of the future strategy planning unit.

The nine Grade 5 promotion nominees were announced alongside those earlier moves.

The following is the full list of Grade 5 promotion nominees announced Monday by Gangnam-gu.

Gangnam-gu Grade 5 promotions (administrative track): Seo Ji-yeon, planning team leader, planning and budget division; Hong Gi-jeong, local income tax division; Jeong Tae-suk, childcare support division; Han Hye-ran, smart information division; Kim Yun-geum, environment division; Jeong Mi-seon, innovation strategy division; Lee Min-ok, public health administration division; Kim Hye-yeong, Nonhyeon 2-dong office.

(Social welfare track): So Jeong-hwa, disability welfare division.