Kim Hye-kyung, the wife of President Lee Jae-myung, joined foreign visitors from around the world on Monday to make norigae — traditional Korean decorative ornaments — and pledged to "continue showing interest and support so that the efforts of those who have preserved Korean traditional crafts can become more widely known and cherished."

Cheong Wa Dae Deputy Spokesperson An Gwi-ryeong said in a written briefing that Kim attended a traditional craft experience event titled "The Story of Norigae: Continuing Korea's Traditions," held that afternoon at Mugyewon in Jongno-gu, Seoul, where she "shared the beauty and value of Korean craftsmanship" with foreign participants including Korea.net honorary reporters and influencers.

An said the event was organized to let foreign participants — who promote Korea to audiences around the world — make norigae firsthand, experience the appeal of Korean craft culture, and show support for the globalization of Korean traditional crafts. Norigae is one of the most representative ornaments and craft items associated with traditional Korean dress.

Before the hands-on session, Kim and the participants viewed norigae, hairpins and other accessories, as well as hanbok adorned with the ornaments, exploring the meaning embedded in traditional Korean dress and craftsmanship. An said Kim showed keen interest in the symbolism behind each piece and the artisans' handiwork, sharing with participants her appreciation for the beauty and value of crafts passed down over generations.

When the norigae-making session began, Kim welcomed the participants, saying she was "very glad and grateful to meet people who are vividly conveying the charm of Korea to every corner of the world." She described norigae as "a precious piece of Korean traditional craft that carries wishes for health, peace and happiness," and expressed hope that the session would be "a meaningful time to personally feel the significance and care woven into each small ornament, and to experience the elegance and value of our culture."

After the session, participants and Kim held an open discussion on how Korean traditional crafts could be applied in contemporary settings and promoted abroad.

Pham Thi Bich Nguyet, a Vietnamese influencer, said she "made it while thinking of a loved one and putting my wishes into it," adding that it was "a rewarding and meaningful time to personally feel the delicate beauty of Korean traditional crafts."

Sara O'Kelly, an Egyptian Korea.net honorary reporter, suggested it would be great to see norigae reinterpreted for everyday use — as necklaces, earrings or car accessories — and said a norigae-making kit that foreigners could easily try on their own "would also attract a lot of interest."

Kim said she agreed, noting that making the ornament herself allowed her to "feel even more closely the delicate beauty of our crafts and the dedication of the artisans." She added that as demand among foreign tourists for hands-on Korean traditional craft experiences has grown significantly in recent years, she hoped "more people — including youth and foreign visitors — will be able to experience our crafts firsthand."