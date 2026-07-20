Kim Min-ji, a former SBS announcer, praised her husband Park Ji-sung after he wrapped up his commentary duties at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North and Central America.

Kim posted a photo on her social media Monday with the caption: "The last champion of the 2026 North and Central America World Cup is Spain."

The photo showed Park, who had predicted Spain's victory before the tournament began.

"He really does know his football," Kim said, complimenting her husband's prediction, before adding, "Everyone worked so hard for the 2026 World Cup — thank you."

Drawing on his experience as a player at the World Cup and in European club football, Park served as JTBC's lead commentator for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North and Central America.

Park and Kim married in 2014 and have a daughter and a son.

Meanwhile, Spain claimed the title Monday (Korean Standard Time), defeating Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.