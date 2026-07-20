Opportunities to receive region-specific return gifts — including water park admission tickets, ocean leisure passes and campsite vouchers — through the Hometown Love Donation program have expanded significantly.

The Ministry of Interior and Safety announced Monday that donors participating in the Hometown Love Donation program can now choose from a wide variety of themed local return gifts during the summer vacation season.

Under the Hometown Love Donation program, individuals who donate to a local government outside their current registered address receive a 100 percent tax credit on donations up to 100,000 won ($67), and a 44 percent tax credit on amounts between 100,000 and 200,000 won. Donors may also select return gifts worth up to 30 percent of their total donation from offerings prepared by the recipient region.

For example, a 200,000-won donation yields a 144,000-won tax credit plus a 60,000-won return gift — a combined benefit of 204,000 won. A 100,000-won donation is fully tax-credited and comes with a 30,000-won return gift, for a total benefit of 130,000 won.

Donors who participate now can use tourism and experience-based return gifts immediately during their summer travels while still receiving the full year-end tax credit.

Hongcheon-gun in Gangwon Province is offering water park admission tickets for the whole family, while Yesan-gun in South Chungcheong Province and Gochang-gun in North Jeolla Province are providing spa passes for visitors to unwind in natural hot spring water.

Those looking for a more distinctive seaside summer can choose a romantic yacht tour in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, or surfing passes and lessons in Busan and Yangyang-gun, Gangwon Province.

Tongyeong in South Gyeongsang Province and Mokpo in South Jeolla Province are offering maritime cable car passes, giving donors a bird's-eye view of the scenic island landscapes of Hallyeohaesudo and the summer vistas of Yudalsan and the Dadohae archipelago.

For those seeking a quieter retreat, Donghae in Gangwon Province is providing temple stay vouchers that include trekking in Mureung Valley and a traditional tea ceremony.

Alongside this, a variety of camping packages are available for those who want to spend a summer night under a canopy of stars.

Andong in North Gyeongsang Province is offering campsite passes for caravan stays and glamping along the Nakdong River, while Sejong is providing discount vouchers for a campsite on Jeorwolsan, letting visitors enjoy a summer night in nature without venturing far from the city.

The tourism and experience-based return gifts are available through the Gohyang Sarang e-eum platform and private platforms operated by Kookmin, Kiup, Shinhan, Hana, Nonghyup and Gwangju Bank.

Jin Myeong-gi, director general for autonomous innovation at the Ministry of Interior and Safety, said the program is one "where the warm hearts of people who love and support their hometowns revive communities and come back as the joy of tax credits and return gifts." He urged donors not to wait until year-end, adding, "This summer, choose a special experience-based return gift from a local region and create precious memories with your loved ones and friends."