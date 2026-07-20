Broadcaster Park Myung-su has shared his experience seeking psychiatric care for depression and insomnia.

Psychiatrist Lee Gyeong-jun appeared Monday on KBS Cool FM's "Park Myung-su's Radio Show" to discuss worries, anxieties and conflicts that arise in everyday life.

During the episode, Park drew attention by opening up about his own visits to a psychiatric clinic.

"I sometimes go to the hospital for counseling when I feel depressed or can't sleep," Park said, adding that he had initially worried about being judged. "When I opened the door and walked in, there were about 15 people waiting. It was the first time I'd seen so many people at a psychiatric clinic," he said. "Seeing that made me think, 'This isn't something to hide.'"

Park went on to urge people to let go of their prejudices about psychiatric care. "I think it's good to visit the clinic the same way you'd think of your head or brain catching a cold," he said.