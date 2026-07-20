South Gyeongsang Province will build a collaborative system to quickly present tailored candidate sites to companies when investment inquiries arrive, matching locations to each firm's requirements. The province also plans to link the separate fire and disaster situation information networks operated by South Gyeongsang Province and Changwon by year-end.

Governor Park Wan-su issued the directives Monday at a senior staff meeting at the provincial government office, calling for stronger investment attraction competitiveness and an upgraded disaster and safety response framework.

On investment attraction, Park said the provincial administration must be able to immediately offer customized candidate sites the moment a company signals investment interest and requests land. He ordered the establishment of a real-time information-sharing system across relevant departments and cities and counties.

The province plans to draw on data about unsold and available lots at major industrial complexes across the region — including the Miryang Nano Convergence National Industrial Complex, the Sacheon-Jinju Aviation National Industrial Complex, and complexes in Haman, Changnyeong and Sancheong — to match companies with suitable sites.

When a company signals investment interest, the relevant departments and local governments will jointly review location, industry type and permit feasibility before presenting an appropriate site.

"Since each company has different location and industry requirements, we will activate a collaborative system so that departments and cities and counties immediately review permit feasibility and potential obstacles upon receiving an inquiry and guide firms to suitable sites," a provincial investment attraction official said.

In the fire and disaster sector, the province will link the situation information-sharing systems of the South Gyeongsang Provincial Fire Headquarters and the Changwon Fire Headquarters.

The province plans to expand a real-time situation information-sharing system by year-end so that dispatch and on-scene conditions from both fire headquarters are shared in real time with Changwon City Hall, district offices and cities and counties across the province.

The measure is not intended to consolidate fire command authority, but to strengthen follow-up responses by local governments — including recovery and damage support — after a disaster occurs. On-scene command will remain with the jurisdiction's fire headquarters and fire stations, as before.

"Joint dispatch in border areas and the command structure are already well established," a provincial fire headquarters official said. "The goal is to connect fire situation information to the administrative networks of cities, counties and districts so that administrative support can be mobilized quickly when a disaster strikes."

Park also directed the province to pursue strategic central government funding focused on key projects with high public impact, develop measures to ease the financial burden on small business owners, and strengthen field-oriented communication with residents.