Labor and management unite for 9th year of 'Warm Table' lunch support

GS Caltex and its labor union held a ceremony Monday at Yeosu City Hall to present funding for the 2026 "Warm Table" lunch support project for job seekers, joined by Yeosu city officials, the Yeosu-Gwangyang Port Authority, the South Jeolla Province branch of the Community Chest of Korea and the Ssangbong Community Welfare Center.

Yeosu Mayor Seo Yeong-hak, Yeosu-Gwangyang Port Authority community relations director Seon Jeong-deok, Ssangbong Community Welfare Center director Kim Jong-jin, GS Caltex union chairman Jang Dae-ik and GS Caltex executive director Kim Jong-eun attended to show their support for young people in the region preparing to enter the workforce.

Now in its ninth year, the "GS Caltex Warm Table" project is a public-private partnership that helps young job seekers focus on their employment preparations without worrying about the cost of meals.

This year's project raised a total of 83 million won ($55,900), combining contributions from GS Caltex's labor and management, the Yeosu-Gwangyang Port Authority and designated donations through the Community Chest of Korea.

The program provides lunch coupons — redeemable at library cafeterias and nearby restaurants — to 100 young job seekers between the ages of 19 and 39 who are registered residents of Yeosu, fall below the median income threshold and use a local public library. The coupons cover an eight-month period from May through December.

Satisfaction with the program has been high.

A survey of last year's participants found 100 percent satisfaction on both financial assistance and meal quality. Respondents said they "could feel the community's support through a warm meal."

"Providing meals to young people worn out from job hunting is the warmest and most practical form of encouragement," Mayor Seo said. "I am grateful to GS Caltex's labor and management, the Yeosu-Gwangyang Port Authority and the Community Chest of Korea for being a steady pillar of support for our youth over the years."

A GS Caltex official said the company was honored that labor and management could work together with the community to support the futures of young people.

Since its launch in 2018, the "GS Caltex Warm Table" project has provided meal support to a total of 1,080 young people.