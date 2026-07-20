The Chinese distributor of Logitech, the global brand behind computer peripherals such as mice and keyboards, has been fined more than 40 million won by Chinese authorities after running an advertisement that compared consumers to dogs.

The Jing'an District Market Supervision Administration in Shanghai recently fined Shanghai Baiside Electronics, Logitech's key distributor in China, 200,000 yuan ($29,500) for producing and distributing an advertisement containing language that insulted consumers, according to the Beijing Daily and the South China Morning Post on Monday.

The advertisement was published on a Chinese short-form video platform on March 25.

The ad, which promoted a Logitech mouse, included the line: "You said you wouldn't spend a single cent — but once we cut the price, won't you come rushing to me like dogs?"

The ad drew immediate backlash from consumers, and the company removed the video the following day.

Baiside Electronics serves as Logitech's primary general distributor in China and also operates an official online storefront on the short-form video platform.

Logitech's China unit issued a formal apology in March, saying "We are truly shocked and deeply saddened by the highly inappropriate content of the advertisement, and we fully understand the disappointment and anger it has caused. We sincerely apologize."

The company added that the ad had been posted by a Baiside Electronics employee without going through internal review procedures, and said it had immediately called on the distributor to remove the advertisement and take strict action.

Separately, Baiside Electronics also issued a formal apology and pledged to fulfill its managerial responsibilities.

The incident dealt a significant blow to Logitech's brand image.

China is Logitech's second-largest market, accounting for about 10 percent of total sales.

Chinese internet users continued to pile on, with comments including: "Wasn't this how the company saw consumers all along?", "I'll be buying a different brand from now on," and "There are plenty of options — there's no reason to buy Logitech products."