A2O Entertainment said Monday that "Love Got Me Ooh," the new single by girl group A2O May, topped the new-song chart on QQ Music, China's largest music platform, on Saturday.

Released in China on Thursday, "Love Got Me Ooh" is the title track of A2O May's latest single — a pop reinterpretation of the breezy yet wistful sensibility of 1990s music.

A2O May is the first girl group from A2O Entertainment, produced by Lee Soo-man, the founder of SM Entertainment.

The group, which focuses on the Chinese-speaking market, is set to attend the Tencent Music Entertainment Awards (TMEA) in Macao on Aug. 16.