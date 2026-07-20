The Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology is stepping up efforts to recruit top science talent from Europe and other overseas markets.

The institute, known as KICT, said it held "KICT Open-Talk in Europe 2026," a forum with Korean students based in Europe, as part of its participation in the Eureka Korea Conference (EKC) 2026, running Sunday through July 23 in Toulouse, France.

The event was designed to introduce the institute to Korean students in Europe and promote new recruitment opportunities. This year's forum was particularly notable for reaching beyond traditional civil engineering and architecture majors to students across a wide range of disciplines, reflecting KICT's expanding mission — which now includes crewed space habitat construction, AI-driven construction technology and below-ground data center development.

KICT also took part in the 2026 Overseas Talented Scientists Recruitment Program organized by the Korea Foundation for the Advancement of Science and Creativity, presenting the institute and fielding questions as part of a broader push to expand its global network.

"KICT is collaborating with related institutions in Europe through multiple channels, centered on the KICT Europe Research Office, which has been operating since 2025," institute President Park Seon-gyu said. "We will continue to lead the globalization of Korea's construction technology by attracting outstanding talent from Europe and beyond, and by raising the institute's international profile."