Daejeon will host the Invictus Games in 2029, making South Korea the first Asian country to hold the international competition for wounded, injured and sick military personnel. South Korea beat out bids from San Diego in the United States and Aalborg in Denmark to secure the hosting rights.

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said the Invictus Games Foundation announced Monday that its board of directors had unanimously selected Daejeon as the host city.

The foundation cited South Korea's thorough preparation as a key factor in the decision, pointing to an on-site inspection in February, a bid application submitted in May and a presentation in London in June. It said it was particularly impressed by the close cooperation among the central government, local government and the wounded-veteran community, all working toward the shared goal of recovery and rehabilitation for injured service members.

The foundation said it expects South Korea's cultural reach and the symbolic significance of being the first Asian host to drive a new chapter for the Invictus Games and expand participation across the region.

The Invictus Games were founded in 2014 by Britain's Prince Harry to support the physical, psychological and social recovery and rehabilitation of wounded service members through sport. The event has grown into a platform for global solidarity, with people around the world rallying behind injured veterans on their path to recovery and independence.

The games place greater value on rehabilitation and the pursuit of a new life than on medals or winning, giving wounded athletes a chance to rebuild their confidence and sense of purpose while also bringing hope and courage to the families who accompany them on their journey.

Since the inaugural games in London in 2014, the event has been held in Orlando (2016), Toronto (2017), Sydney (2018), The Hague (2020), Düsseldorf (2023) and Vancouver and Whistler (2025). The 2027 edition is scheduled for Birmingham, England. South Korea has sent a delegation of wounded veterans to the games since 2020.

The ninth Invictus Games, set for October 2029 in Daejeon, is expected to draw about 3,000 participants in total — including roughly 550 wounded-veteran athletes from 26 countries, about 1,100 family members, and delegations and officials from participating nations.

A ministry official said 12 of the current participating countries — the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, Colombia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, Denmark, Italy and Germany — fought alongside South Korea in the Korean War. "The games will be held just one year before the 80th anniversary of the Korean War, which makes this all the more meaningful," the official said.

The official added that South Korea plans to work continuously with the Invictus Games Foundation to enable Asian Korean War veterans' nations to participate in the 2029 games.

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs and the Daejeon Metropolitan City government said they will work closely with relevant ministries to launch an organizing committee as soon as possible and begin full-scale preparations. They also plan to establish the necessary legal framework, including the enactment of a special law, to ensure a successful games.

Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kwon O-eul said the selection of Daejeon as host is "a truly historic and meaningful achievement," as it will bring to Asian soil for the first time a stage that honors the indomitable spirit of wounded service members from around the world. "The government will work closely with Daejeon Metropolitan City and the Korea Disabled Veterans Organization to prepare the best games ever and ensure the event becomes a place of rehabilitation, recovery, solidarity and unity for wounded veterans worldwide," Kwon said.