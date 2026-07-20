Song Min-hyuk (22, Dong-A Pharmaceutical) and Shin Sang-hun (28, PXG) will compete on the Korn Ferry Tour next month.

Song will tee up at the Pinnacle Bank Championship, held Aug. 6-9 (local time) at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska. Shin will follow at the Albertsons Boise Open, scheduled for Aug. 13-16 at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho.

Both players earned their starts through berths awarded to the top finishers in the first-half Genesis Points standings on the KPGA Tour. The KPGA Tour arranged with Korn Ferry Korea — the tour's sponsor — to grant Korn Ferry Tour entry to the top two players ranked within the top 15 in first-half Genesis Points for the 2026 season. Song finished second in the first-half standings with 2,643.24 points; Shin placed fifth with 2,416.94 points.

"My goal at the Pinnacle Bank Championship is to finish inside the top 25 and earn a spot in the following event," Song said. "I've been preparing hard, sticking to my usual training routine — getting in plenty of physical conditioning along with putting and short-game work. I'll go out there and play without any regrets."

Shin said he was determined to make the most of the opportunity. "I earned this Korn Ferry Tour start through the first-half Genesis Points benefit, and since it's such a valuable chance, I want to think carefully about how to approach the course conditions there and produce a good result," he said.

The Korn Ferry Tour is one of the main pathways to the PGA Tour. In 2025, Lee Seung-taek (31, CJ Group) used the KPGA Tour's Genesis Points benefit system to compete on the Korn Ferry Tour and earned a PGA Tour card, which goes to the top 20 players in Korn Ferry Tour points. Lee has since been sidelined early this season after suffering an ankle injury and is focused on rehabilitation.