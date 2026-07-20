President Lee Jae Myung has appointed Jo Yong-beom, director general of the budget bureau at the Ministry of Planning and Budget, as the ministry's new vice minister.

Cheong Wa Dae chief spokesperson Kang Yu-jung announced the appointment in a written briefing Monday, describing Jo as "the top expert in budget and fiscal affairs, having served in key posts including director general of the budget bureau."

Kang then said Jo "has been credited with contributing to the stabilization of people's livelihoods and economic recovery — particularly by steering the supplementary budget to address the Middle East war crisis through the National Assembly in the shortest time on record in the first half of this year, and by surpassing fiscal execution targets."

Kang went on to say the new vice minister "is expected to draw on his budget and fiscal expertise to establish a mid- to long-term national development strategy and support South Korea's great leap forward through investment in future-oriented strategies such as AI."