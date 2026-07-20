Nowon-gu Chief Seo Jun-o attended the "2026 Fun Water Park for Families of People With Disabilities" on Monday morning at Nowon Train Village (622 Hwarang-ro).

The event was organized to give people with disabilities and their families a safe and comfortable water activity experience during the hot summer months. First held in 2023, it is now in its fourth year.

Organized by the Nowon-gu Federation of Organizations for Persons with Disabilities, the event drew about 400 pre-registered participants, including people with disabilities, their family members and personal care assistants.

About 40 care assistants, volunteers and safety personnel were also deployed to ensure safe operations. Participants enjoyed a range of water attractions: a 50-meter water slide, outdoor pools divided by age group, a lazy river, an inflatable slide and a spinning water sled.

The district has been creating opportunities for everyone to enjoy culture and leisure regardless of disability. It invites families of people with disabilities to a sledding event each winter and runs tailored activity programs at local festivals, including a coffee festival. This year, ahead of a hydrangea festival, the district conducted advance checks on accessibility facilities and movement routes so all residents can enjoy local festivals and leisure without inconvenience.

"We prepared this event with the hope that people with disabilities and their families can enjoy water activities freely and comfortably on a hot summer day and create happy memories," Seo said. "Going forward, I will continue to listen to the voices of people with disabilities and their families, lower the barriers of everyday life, and do my best to build a Nowon where people with and without disabilities can be happy together."