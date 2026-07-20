The 9th National Library Committee, the top government body overseeing library policy, launched Monday.

Since its establishment in 2007, the National Library Committee has served as the cross-ministry body responsible for deliberating and coordinating library policy. It comprises civilian members, including the chairperson, and the ministers of 12 government agencies serving as ex officio members, with the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism acting as vice chairperson. The committee's launch is expected to accelerate implementation of the Fourth Comprehensive Library Development Plan.

President Lee Jae Myung appointed Kim Ki-young, a professor in the Department of Library and Information Science at Yonsei University, as the 9th committee chair on May 18. Kim has made broad contributions to the field of library and information science and to library practice, having served as chair of the Korean Library Association's AI Smart Work Committee, an adviser on the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education's library policy advisory committee, and vice president of the Korean Society for Library and Information Science.

Kim appointed 14 civilian members Monday, drawn from a range of fields including libraries, publishing, culture and the arts, and law. The appointees are: Kang Ji-eun, an attorney at Kim & Chang law firm; Kwon Na-hyeon, a professor in the Department of Library and Information Science at Myongji University; Park Min-hyeok, CEO of Atlab and adjunct professor at Sungkyunkwan University; Park Jun, a poet; Shin Min-sik, CEO of Guardian Publishing; Shin Woo-cheol, an official at the Korea Disabled People's Organizations; Lee Yong-hun, a library and culture critic; Lee Yu-jin, a school librarian at Hongik University College of Education Affiliated Girls' High School; Lee Jeong-su, director of Guro Munhwa Nuri Library; Lee Jin-woo, president of the Korean Library Association; Im Ho-gyun, a professor in the Department of Interior Architecture at Yonsei University; Jang Deok-hyeon, a professor in the Department of Library and Information Science at Pusan National University; Cho Hee-yeon, former superintendent of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education; and Ha Su-jeong, director of the Nordic Research Institute.

The 9th committee has 27 members in total: Kim as chair, the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism as vice chairperson and ex officio member, 14 appointed civilian members, and 11 ex officio government members.

A Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism policy official said the 9th committee brings together experts from academia, library practice, publishing, culture and the arts, and education. "We will focus our policy efforts on advancing the Fourth Comprehensive Library Development Plan without disruption, drawing on the expertise and field experience of our members, so that the public can feel the committee's core values — warm companionship, community growth and a sustainable future — in their daily lives," the official said.