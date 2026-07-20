Dongdaemun-gu in Seoul announced that it has taken over full management of the Seoul Metropolitan Dongdaemun Youth Center as of July 1, with District Mayor Choi Dong-min pledging to strengthen the facility's role as a hub for local youth.

Located in Cheongnyangni-dong, the center is a designated youth training facility that has long served as a flagship venue for programs in education and culture, recreational sports and after-school academies. The Seoul Metropolitan Government had previously overseen the center, but a delegation agreement between the city and the district transferred full operational responsibility to Dongdaemun-gu this month.

The shift goes beyond a simple change in management — it signals the district's intent to bring the city-run youth facility closer to the everyday lives of Dongdaemun-gu's young residents.

The district plans to use the center as the cornerstone of its effort to expand youth activity spaces, rolling out programs in stages covering children's and youth participation, school-linked initiatives, career exploration, environmental and cultural experiences, and community partnership projects.

The district also plans to expand participatory programs that give young people a voice and the opportunity to build meaningful growth experiences within their community, rather than simply attending activities.

In addition, the district intends to deepen cooperation with local youth support organizations, laying the groundwork for a seamless connection between youth activities and support services.

Day-to-day operations will be handled by the Korea Youth League, selected through an open recruitment and review process. Drawing on its experience running the center since 2011, the organization plans to maintain the stability of existing programs while expanding offerings aligned with Dongdaemun-gu's youth policy.

"I hope the Seoul Metropolitan Dongdaemun Youth Center will establish itself as a solid hub for youth activities in Dongdaemun-gu," District Mayor Choi said. "We will spare no effort in cooperating with and supporting the center so that young people can discover their own potential through a wide range of activities and grow up healthy."