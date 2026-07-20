iM Securities announced Monday the launch of "iM Lens," a new investment content series on its YouTube channel.

The podcast-style series features analysts from iM Securities' research division, who share insights on markets, industries and individual stocks. Experts explain capital flows and investment context from a professional perspective.

Each set consists of a roughly one-hour main episode and three short-form clips of around 60 seconds each. In the main episode, a host and analysts discuss investment information in a lounge-style studio. Key moments are released as short-form clips.

The first episode, released Tuesday, explored the theme "Is spring coming for Kosdaq?" It covered the widening performance gap between the Kospi and Kosdaq, the concentration of capital flows into large-cap semiconductor stocks, and the effectiveness of second-half Kosdaq revitalization policies. iM Securities plans to release a new episode of "iM Lens" every month.

"We developed this content based on the slogan 'providing new perspectives on investment insights,'" an iM Securities official said, adding that the company will "continue to expand its range of content."

iM Securities has recently undertaken a broad organizational review, including a restructuring and capital expansion. The firm established a strategic operations office reporting directly to the chief executive and created a new investment banking division to strengthen traditional IB sales. It also issued 150 billion won ($101 million) in hybrid securities to secure additional revenue-generating capacity. Once the capital expansion is complete, iM Securities' equity capital is expected to rise to around 1.29 trillion won.